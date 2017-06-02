Middle East and Africa Pharmacy Automation Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022 - By Application, End User & Country - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Middle East and Africa Pharmacy Automation Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report to their offering.

Middle East and Africa Pharmacy Automation market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.20% during the forecast period to reach a total market size of US$0.165 billion in 2022 from US$0.109 billion in 2016.

Increasing healthcare expenditure is driving the demand for pharmacy automation in the region in order to provide improved service to a large patient base. Changing lifestyle patterns along with the influx of expatriates, especially in the gulf countries is augmenting the demand for efficient healthcare services, thereby positively impacting the pharmacy automation market growth.



By application, the market for automatic storage and retrieval system will grow at a significant CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period due to warm climatic conditions in the region coupled with complicated custom control regulations. By end user, Hospital Pharmacy Automation market will witness the fastest growth at a CAGR of 7.77% during the forecast period owing to the high capital budget of hospitals and healthcare facilities.



Companies Mentioned



Omnicell

ScriptPro

McKesson

Parata Systems

Talyst

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Middle East and Africa Pharmacy Automation Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)



6. Middle East and Africa Pharmacy Automation Market Forecast by End User (US$ billion)



7. Middle East and Africa Pharmacy Automation Market Forecast by Country (US$ billion)



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2djl22/middle_east_and

