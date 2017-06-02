NEW YORK, NEW YORK -- (Marketwired) -- 06/02/17 -- Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: INF) (the "Fund") today announced the appointment of Mr. Tom Miller as a Co-Portfolio Manager of the Fund. Mr. Craig Noble and Mr. Andrew Alexander remain as Co-Portfolio Managers of the Fund.

Mr. Miller has seven years of experience and is a Vice President on the Firm's global infrastructure equities team. He is responsible for covering North American infrastructure securities focusing on MLPs and the Energy Infrastructure sector. Prior to joining the Firm in 2013, he worked at FactSet. Tom holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana University.

The Fund's Board of Directors also declared the monthly distribution. The Fund declared a monthly distribution of $0.0817 per share, payable on June 22, 2017 to stockholders of record on June 15, 2017. The ex-distribution date is June 13, 2017. Based on the NYSE closing price of $14.02 on June 1, 2017, the Fund's annualized distribution rate was 6.99%.

Shares purchased on or after the ex-distribution date will not receive the distribution discussed above. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital. The distribution rate referenced above is calculated as the annualized amount of the most recent monthly distribution declared divided by the stated stock price. Any portion of the Fund's distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income." The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year.

Brookfield Investment Management Inc. (the "Firm") is an SEC-registered investment adviser and represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management. The Firm provides global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, real asset debt and diversified real assets. With more than $14 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2017, the Firm manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for institutional and individual clients, including financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and high net worth investors. The Firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $250 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2017. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. is managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at www.brookfield.com.

Contacts:

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.

(855) 777-8001

funds@brookfield.com



