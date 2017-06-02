NEW YORK, NEW YORK -- (Marketwired) -- 06/02/17 -- Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: RA) (the "Fund") today announced the appointment of Mr. Sam Diedrich as a Co-Portfolio Manager of the Fund. Mr. Craig Noble and Mr. Larry Antonatos remain as Co-Portfolio Managers of the Fund.

Mr. Diedrich has 16 years of experience and nine years of investment experience and is a Director on the Firm's Real Asset Solutions team. He focuses on building new investment capabilities and alternative investment solutions. Prior to joining the Firm in 2016, Sam spent seven years at PAAMCO, most recently as a Director and Sector Specialist, where he managed PAAMCO's macro, mortgage, and relative value exposures. He began his career as an electrical engineer at Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory and the Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Sam holds the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation as well as the Certification in Quantitative Finance®. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Chicago, a Master of Science degree in Electrical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University, and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Washington.

The Fund's Board of Directors also declared the monthly distribution. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. declared a monthly distribution of $0.1990 per share, payable on June 22, 2017 to stockholders of record on June 15, 2017. The ex-distribution date is June 13, 2017. Based on the NYSE closing price of $23.57 on June 1, 2017, the Fund's annualized distribution rate was 10.13%.

Shares purchased on or after the ex-distribution date will not receive the distribution discussed above. Please contact your financial advisor with any questions. Distributions may include net investment income, capital gains and/or return of capital. The distribution rate referenced above is calculated as the annualized amount of the most recent monthly distribution declared divided by the stated stock price. Any portion of the Fund's distributions that is a return of capital does not necessarily reflect the Fund's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income". The tax status of distributions will be determined at the end of the taxable year.

Brookfield Investment Management Inc. (the "Firm") is an SEC-registered investment adviser and represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management. The Firm provides global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, real asset debt and diversified real assets. With more than $14 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2017, the Firm manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for institutional and individual clients, including financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and high net worth investors. The Firm is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management, a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $250 billion of assets under management as of March 31, 2017. For more information, go to www.brookfield.com.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. is managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc. The Fund uses its website as a channel of distribution of material company information. Financial and other material information regarding the Fund is routinely posted on and accessible at www.brookfield.com.

Contacts:

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc.

Brookfield Place

250 Vesey Street, 15th Floor

New York, NY 10281-1023

(855) 777-8001

funds@brookfield.com



