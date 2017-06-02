

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Harley-Davidson Motor Company has announced a voluntary recall of about 46,000 motorcycles worldwide in order to fix a clamp that is used to secure an engine cooler oil line.



The recall covers certain 2017 Electra Glide Ultra Classic, Police Electra Glide, Police Road King, Road King, Road King Special, Street Glide, Street Glide Special, Road Glide and Road Glide Special motorcycles built from July 2, 2016 through May 9, 2017.



According to Harley-Davidson, the clamp may not have been properly installed and can come loose and spew oil into the path of the rear tire.



The Milwaukee-based company reports nine incidents of oil lines coming off resulting in two crashes and one minor injury.



Dealers will inspect the clamps and fix them free of charge. The repair is expected to take about a half-hour.



