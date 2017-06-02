Global More Electric Aircraft Market Report 2017: Reduced Emissions of Electric Motors Has Pushed Lawmakers & FAA to Open Their Doors to New Technology - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global More Electric Aircraft Market 2017 - 2022" report to their offering.

The More Electric Aircraft is a new segment in the eco-friendly transportation systems. It is widely used in military and next generation commercial aircraft for better operational efficiencies and a quieter operational environment. After the successful launch and operation of electric motors, their application in the transportation for commercial purpose has seen significant acceptance by consumers.

Also the reduced emission of the electric motors has pushed the lawmakers and FAA to open their doors for this latest technology, change in laws and the intricacies of the pollution control law has allowed the electric motor industry to shift its focus from motors to transportation in all areas.



GAMA has released (February, 2017) the first global standard for measuring hybrid and electric propulsion in general aviation aircraft. As per GAMA fuel reserves for flight needs to last 30 minutes, which includes a journey between two points, takeoff, flying pattern and return. GAMA also released standards for vertical flight pattern for rotorcraft and new generation aircraft that may have vertical takeoff capacity. The more electric aircraft move is turning towards propulsion system for aircraft and on complete electrical projections throughout the aircraft body.

Airbus and Boeing have slowly introduced a more electric architecture on aircraft. The A380 and 350 had replaced three hydraulic systems with two electric systems successfully proving the technology to be safe. Airbus further plans to replace hydraulic power systems with electric generators on wide body aircraft. The aircraft APU is considered to be dead weight inflight, to be used in rare cases when both engines fail, to act as emergency power generator. Improvement in battery capacity density is expected to act as a major deciding factor for the future more electric aircraft.

Companies Mentioned



Aero Electric Aircraft Corporation

Airbus SAS

Alisport

Electravia

Electric Aircraft Corporation

Lange Aviation GmbH

NASA

PC-Aero

Pipistrel

Solar Impulse

The Boeing Company

The Cessna Aircraft Company

Yuneec International



Key Topics Covered:



INTRODUCTION



2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



3. MARKET OVERVIEW AND TRENDS



4. MARKET DYNAMICS



5. GLOBAL MORE ELECTRIC AIRCRAFT MARKET, SEGMENTED BY PLATFORM



6. GLOBAL MORE ELECTRIC AIRCRAFT MARKET, SEGMENTED BY TECHNOLOGY



7. GLOBAL MORE ELECTRIC AIRCRAFT MARKET, SEGMENTED BY GEOGRAPHY



8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



9. KEY VENDOR ANALYSIS



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ztdlhb/global_more

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716