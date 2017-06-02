Global 3D Printing Material and Equipment Opportunities, Trends, and Markets 2017-2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "3D Printing: Material and Equipment Opportunities, Trends, and Markets" report to their offering.

Of the 250 printers described in the report, 200 are fused filament fabrication (FFF) printers, also called fused deposition modeling (FDM), a term penned by Stratasys. Ranging in price from $250 to $10,000, items are produced by extruding small strands of thermoplastic material to form layers as the material hardens immediately after extrusion from the nozzle.



The large market for FFF printers has cultivated another business that is further fragmenting the 3D printing market - materials. Materials represented 19.4% of the 3D printing industry in 2013, which in our analysis includes materials, printers, service bureaus, and spare parts. In the report, we note that materials will be the fastest growing sector of the industry, representing a 22.1% share in 2020.



In the report we identify 225 suppliers of the two common thermoplastic filaments for FFF printers - PLA (Polylactic Acid) and ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene). The growing numbers of third-party material suppliers if causing additional fragmentation of the 3D printing industry. 3D printer manufacturers such as Stratasys and 3D Systems have tried unsuccessfully to limit third-party suppliers, since they encroach on their own materials sold with specificity for their own 3D printers.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 3D Printing Overview



Chapter 3 Market Analyses



Chapter 4 Technology Issues and Trends



Chapter 5 Equipment Suppliers



Chapter 6 Materials And Materials Suppliers



Chapter 7 Applications



