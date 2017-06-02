sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
02.06.2017 | 22:41
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global 3D Printing Material and Equipment Opportunities, Trends, and Markets 2017-2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "3D Printing: Material and Equipment Opportunities, Trends, and Markets" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Of the 250 printers described in the report, 200 are fused filament fabrication (FFF) printers, also called fused deposition modeling (FDM), a term penned by Stratasys. Ranging in price from $250 to $10,000, items are produced by extruding small strands of thermoplastic material to form layers as the material hardens immediately after extrusion from the nozzle.

The large market for FFF printers has cultivated another business that is further fragmenting the 3D printing market - materials. Materials represented 19.4% of the 3D printing industry in 2013, which in our analysis includes materials, printers, service bureaus, and spare parts. In the report, we note that materials will be the fastest growing sector of the industry, representing a 22.1% share in 2020.

In the report we identify 225 suppliers of the two common thermoplastic filaments for FFF printers - PLA (Polylactic Acid) and ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene). The growing numbers of third-party material suppliers if causing additional fragmentation of the 3D printing industry. 3D printer manufacturers such as Stratasys and 3D Systems have tried unsuccessfully to limit third-party suppliers, since they encroach on their own materials sold with specificity for their own 3D printers.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 3D Printing Overview

Chapter 3 Market Analyses

Chapter 4 Technology Issues and Trends

Chapter 5 Equipment Suppliers

Chapter 6 Materials And Materials Suppliers

Chapter 7 Applications

Companies Mentioned

- 3D Systems
- Arcam AB (Sweden)
- Beijing TierTime (China)
- Blue Printer
- CONCEPT Laser GmbH (Germany)
- Cincinnati Inc.
- Digital Wax Systems (DWS) (Italy)
- EOS GmbH (Germany)
- EnvisionTEC GmbH (Germany)
- ExOne (XONE)
- ExOne Company
- Hewlett-Packard
- Höganäs AB (Sweden)
- Mark Forged
- Materialise NV (Belgium)
- Mcor Technologies Ltd. (Ireland)
- Mitsubishi
- Organovo
- ProtoPlant
- Renishaw plc (UK)
- SLM Solutions GmbH (Germany)
- Shaanxi (China)
- Shapeways (The Netherlands)
- Sintermask GmbH (Germany)
- Stratasys
- voxeljet AG (Germany)

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/l2xh42/3d_printing

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire