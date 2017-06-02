Stretchable and Conformal Electronics Report 2017 - Electronic Industry in the Midst of Major Paradigm Shift - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The electronic industry is in the midst of a major paradigm shift: novel form factors are emerging ranging from limited flexibility to ultra-elastic and conformable electronics. This transfiguration has, of course, been in the making for more than a decade now, but it is only now that it is beginning to make a substantial commercial impact.



This shift is not an incremental or a sustaining technology that furthers technology performance along well-established industry lines. Instead, it seeks to create new functions, new applications, and new users. As such, this technology frontier currently only has vague figures-of-merit and limited insight on customer needs.



Indeed, many opponents have long argued that this entire class of emerging materials/devices is a classic case of technology-push, a solution looking for a problem. This view may have been right in the early days, but we now see this trend as an essential step towards the inevitable endgame of new electronics: structural electronics.



Structural electronics is a disruptive megatrend that will transform traditional electronics from being components-in-a-box into truly invisible electronics that part of the structure. This is a major long-term innovation that we lead to a root-and-branch change of the electronic industry including its value chain, its materials, its components, and so on. Stretchable and conformable electronics is giving shape to this megatrend. Indeed, it enables it.

Companies Mentioned



Adidas

Agfa

Aiq Smart Clothing

Alphaclo

Asahi Kasei

Ash Chemical

Bainisha

Bando Chemical

Bebop Sensors

Brewer Science

Canatu

Cemedine

Chasm

Cityzen Sciences

Clothing+

Directa Plus

DuPont

Dupont Advanced Materials

EMS

EnFlux

(50+ Others)



Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2. INTRODUCTION

3. STRETCHABLE ELECTRONIC TEXTILES (E-TEXTILES)



4. STRETCHABLE CONDUCTIVE INKS



5. IN-MOLD CONDUCTIVE INKS



6. STRETCHABLE AND IN-MOLD TRANSPARENT CONDUCTIVE FILM



7. SUBSTRATES FOR STRETCHABLE ELECTRONICS



8. STRETCHABLE SENSORS



9. THERMOFORMED POLYMERIC ACTUATOR

10. ENERGY STORAGE: STRETCHABLE BATTERIES AND SUPERCAPACITORS



11. STRETCHABLE OR EXTREMELY FLEXIBLE CIRCUITS BOARDS



12. STRETCHABLE DISPLAYS



13. STRETCHABLE TRANSISTORS



14. MARKETS



15. FORECASTS



16. COMPANY PROFILES AND INTERVIEWS



