Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE: TFX), a leading global provider of medical devices for Critical Care, Urology and Surgery, will showcase the LMA® Protector™ and other key products in its Anesthesia portfolio, together with its innovative Vascular Access platform, at the Euroanesthesia Congress in Geneva, Switzerland on June 3 5, 2017.

Throughout ESA 2017, Teleflex will focus on the LMA® Protector™ Laryngeal Mask Airway and the Arrow® EZ-IO® Intraosseous Vascular Access System.

With a silicone construction, Cuff Pilot™ Technology, dual gastric channels and the ability to intubate, the LMA® Protector™ Airway is the most advanced second generation airway from Teleflex.

The Arrow® EZ-IO® Intraosseous Vascular Access System can provide immediate vascular access for the delivery of essential medications and fluids when intravenous access is difficult or impossible to obtain in emergent, urgent, or medically necessary cases. At ESA 2017, clinicians will be able to get hands on with the Arrow® EZ-IO® Device.

Teleflex will also present a variety of its Arrow®, LMA® and Rüsch® Anesthesia Products, including, the LMA® Atomization range and the LMA® Laryngeal Mask Airway portfolio featuring the LMA® Supreme™ Second Generation Gastric Access Airway. A comprehensive Laryngoscope portfolio completes Teleflex's Anesthesia portfolio.

During ESA 2017, Teleflex will sponsor a Satellite Symposium entitled "The LMA® Airway Story Continues to Progress with Teleflex", chaired by Mark Surgenor from the UK. The Satellite Symposium will be held on Sunday, June 4 from 12:30 to 13:30 in Room Q.

About Teleflex Incorporated

Teleflex is a global provider of medical technologies designed to improve the health and quality of people's lives. We apply purpose driven innovation a relentless pursuit of identifying unmet clinical needs to benefit patients and healthcare providers. Our portfolio is diverse, with solutions in the fields of vascular and interventional access, surgical, anesthesia, cardiac care, urology, emergency medicine and respiratory care. Teleflex employees worldwide are united in the understanding that what we do every day makes a difference. For more information, please visit teleflex.com.

Teleflex is the home of Arrow, Deknatel, Hudson RCI, LMA, Pilling, Rüsch and Weck trusted brands united by a common sense of purpose.

