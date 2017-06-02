Global Top 150 Point-Of-Care Instruments & Tests Manufacturers 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "The Top 150 Manufacturers Of Point-Of-Care Instruments & Tests" report to their offering.

This unique and comprehensive report identifies and profiles the 150 leading companies with a focus on point-of-care diagnostics. There is no other report on the market that does this.

The companies profiled in this report are located across the globe from the United States and Europe to India and China. They are the ones with the experience, know-how and resources that enable them to develop, manufacture and market innovative products that can compete effectively in global markets. They range from large companies such as Nova Biomedical Corporation to smaller niche companies such as BioDirection, Inc..

Profile information for each company in The Top 150 Manufacturers Of Point-Of-Care Instruments & Tests' typically includes:

- Company Contact Information - Address, Telephone and Fax Numbers, Email and Website Addresses

- Key Company Decision Makers - From CEO and Main Board, to Key Senior Managers

- Specialised fields such as Company Description, POC Specialties, Ownership, Number of Employees and Revenue



Report Target Market:



1) Point-Of-Care Manufacturing Companies



Usage: competitive/financial analysis and strategic partner/alliance identification.



2) Suppliers



The Top 150 Manufacturers Of Point-Of-Care Instruments & Tests' is perfect for suppliers of raw materials, technology and services to identify top potential customers.



3) Distributors



This report is ideal for distributors of point-of-care instruments and tests to identify the leading manufacturers with the best products.



4) Industry Associations:



The Top 150 Manufacturers Of Point-Of-Care Instruments & Tests' is a useful reference tool for in-vitro diagnostics industry associations.



Report data field structure is as follows:



- Company Name

- Address

- Telephone

- Fax

- Email

- Website

- Year Established

- Number of Employees

- Key Executives

- Company Description

- Products

- POC Specialties

- Revenue ($U.S. million)

- Location Status

- Ownership

- Stock Exchange/Ticker Symbol

- Parent Company Name



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/6krdr4/the_top_150

