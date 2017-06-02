Middle East and Africa Active Packaging Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2022 - By Technology, Application & Country - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Middle East and Africa Active Packaging Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report to their offering.

Middle East and Africa Active Packaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.39%, reaching a market size of US$1.670 billion in 2022. This market is majorly driven by the increasing food packaging applications. The growth is also attributed due to the growing working women population, and increasing demand for packaged food and beverages. Presence of large number of expatriates and growing adoption of western lifestyle is also contributing to the market growth.

The first section of the report deals with detailed research methodology for calculating market size and forecasts, secondary data sources used and the primary inputs which were taken for data validation. This section also outlines various segmentations which have been covered as part of the report.

Next section provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry and regional regulations which are determining the product specifications and a brief technological aspect of Active Packaging.

Companies Mentioned



BASF

DuPont

Amcor Limited

3M

Sonoco Products Company

WestRock Company

Bemis Company

Sealed Air

Tetra Laval International SA

Reynolds Group Ltd



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Middle East and Africa Active Packaging Market Forecast by Technology (US$ Billion)



6. Middle East and Africa Active Packaging Market Forecast by Application (US$ Billion)



7. Middle East and Africa Active Packaging Market Forecast by Country (US$ Billion)



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pwns4j/middle_east_and

