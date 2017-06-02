Bravatek Solutions, Inc.: Bravatek and MHC Forge a Strong Strategic Alliance

Bravatek Continues to Implement Its Rapid Time-to-Market Telecom Construction Services Through Revenue-Generating Strategic Alliances with a Comprehensive Telecom Services Organization Possessing a Twenty Year History of Quality and Success

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2017 / Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTC PINK: BVTK) announces that it has executed a significant, worldwide exclusive arrangement, whereby Bravatek will manage construction crews by and through our strategic partner, MHC, with headquarters near Richmond, Virginia, to continue MHC's twenty year history of providing new build and upgrade services to the four major consumer telecom companies. This strategic alliance is the first of three agreements expected to be executed by Bravatek in the short term. Other complementary alliances are nearing completion with further announcements projected in the coming weeks. The MHC agreement is expected to generate, conservatively, no less than $ 2.5 M in Purchase Orders from Sprint, Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile within the next twelve months assuming Bravatek is able to meet its funding commitment with MHC.

Pauline Ewald J.D., Bravatek's Vice President of Telecom Services, commented, "We are pleased to be putting 'our boots in the dirt' with the launch of this significant construction initiative. We look forward to continue to establish Bravatek as a resource for quality telecom infrastructure builds - completed on budget and schedule with a strident safety first corporate culture."

About Bravatek Solutions, Inc.

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. is a high technology security solutions portfolio provider that assists corporate entities, governments, and individuals protect their organizations against both physical and cyber-attacks through its offering of the most technically-advanced, cost-effective and reliable software, tools, and systems.

For more information, visit www.bravatek.com.

