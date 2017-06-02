Global Controlled Drug Delivery Market & Clinical Trial Outlook, 2022: Clinical Insight on 303 Controlled Release Drug in Clinical Trials & Clinical, Patent & Technology insight of 133 Marketed Drugs - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Controlled Drug Delivery Market & Clinical Trial Outlook 2022" report to their offering.

Global Controlled Drug Delivery Market & Clinical Trial Outlook 2022 report gives comprehensive clinical and non-clinical insight on the emergence and integration of controlled release technology in the drug delivery.

Report highlights the ongoing development of more than 300 controlled release drugs in clinical trials and helps to analyze the existing clinical mechanism of 133 commercially available controlled release drugs in the market.

The pharmaceutical industry is on the edge of presenting a new generation of drugs and drug delivery systems that will have a major impact on health. There is a need for innovation and diverse solutions and that suggests a great need for diverse suppliers who can bring creativity and new perspectives to the research field and the pharmaceutical industry. Access to controlled drug delivery systems and devices can have a significant impact for drug manufacturers.

Controlled drug delivery technology is the one of the most rapidly advancing area in human healthcare management and already had an enormous impact on medical technology with the potential to improve health. As the goal of any drug delivery system is to provide a therapeutic amount of drug to a proper site in the body so that the desired drug concentration can be achieved promptly and then maintained, all these characteristics are provided by controlled drug delivery technologies.

It has been observed that the controlled drug delivery system offers a sustained drug action at a predetermined rate. The drug level in the body is maintained at a constant level in this system of delivery which leads to a reduction in the undesirable side effects. The controlled drug delivery system leads to localized drug action by the spatial placement of a controlled release system which is adjacent to or in the diseased tissue itself. This system offers a targeted treatment with the use of carriers or chemical derivatives in order to deliver drug to a particular target cell type. Also, the controlled drug delivery mechanism provides for a drug release system which is based on physiology or therapeutics. This implies that the amount of drugs released and the rate at which these drugs are released are highly dependent on the physiological or therapeutic demands of the body. This leads to the maintenance of safe and effective levels of blood in the body for duration which is taken by the system to deliver the drug.

The upcoming future potential for the controlled drug delivery will be outraging the conventional forms. In the future there will be several opportunities as developments are being made in order to provide the controlled drug delivery systems. With the advent of new technologies there will be a time when science would be providing the ideal drug delivery in a controlled manner. The all unmet needs of patients, physicians and payers are being promised for better treatments, controlled delivery systems with improved therapeutic profiles, increased patient compliance and enhanced bioavailability will be making the future bright for the controlled delivery products which would be able to provide successful treatment towards several diseases.

Global Controlled Drug Delivery Market & Clinical Trial Outlook 2022 report highlights:

- Evolution & Fundamentals of Controlled Drug Delivery

- Mode of Action & Approaches of Controlled Drug Delivery

- Global Controlled Release Drug Market Overview

- Insight on Global Controlled Release Drug Clinical Pipeline

- Clinical Insight on 303 Controlled Release Drug in Clinical Trials

- Clinical, Patent & Technology insight of 133 Marketed Controlled Release Drugs

- Controlled Release Drug Market Future Outlook

Key Topics Covered:

1. Drug Delivery: An Advancing Trajectory

2. Introduction to Controlled Drug Delivery

3. Evolution of Controlled Drug Delivery

4. Fundamentals of Controlled Drug Delivery

5. Mechanism of Controlled Drug Release

6. Cataloging of Controlled Drug Delivery

7. Approaches for Controlled Drug Delivery

8. Global Controlled Release Drug Clinical Pipeline Overview

9. Application of Controlled Drug Delivery

10. Drug Designing for Controlled Delivery

11. Market Inclinations

12. Global Controlled Drug Delivery Market Dynamics

13. Global Controlled Drug Delivery Market Future Outlook

14. Global Controlled Drug Delivery Clinical Trials by Company, Indication & Phase

15. Marketed Controlled Release Clinical Insight by Company, Indication & Phase

16. Competitive Landscape

Allergan

Amylin Pharmaceuticals

AstraZeneca

BioAlliance Pharma

Biogen

Collegium Pharmaceutical

Controlled Therapeutics (Ferring Pharmaceuticals)

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Egalet

Elan Corporation

Encore Therapeutics

Flamel Technologies

GlaxoSmithKline

Heron Therapeutics

iCeutica

Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Neurim Pharmaceuticals

Novartis

Orexigen Therapeutics

Otsuka Pharmaceutical

Pfizer

Purdue Pharma

Syntex Pharmaceuticals International

Takeda

Zealand Pharma

