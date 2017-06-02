ADDISON, TX--(Marketwired - June 02, 2017) - Global relationship marketing company Nerium International is proud to announce that the company is returning for the fifth consecutive year as an Official Sponsor of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of America's (BBBSA) National Conference held June 25-29 in San Diego, California. The theme of the conference is Powering BIG Futures. On the final night of the conference, June 28, BBBSA will announce its national Big Brother and Big Sister of the Year.

Nerium International and the Nerium Ripple Foundation will be a Gold Sponsor for this year's Big Brothers Big Sisters National Conference. The annual conference is BBBSA's weeklong event where BBBSA affiliates come together from across the country to learn, share best practices, and inspire one another.

The 2017 BBBSA National Conference Opening General Session Luncheon is sponsored by Nerium International. This session will feature Pam Iorio, President and Chief Executive Officer, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, and a host of special invited guests.

BBBSA's National Office is in Tampa, Florida. Founded in 1904, the organization's work has provided much needed guidance for America's at-risk youth, young girls and boys, many of whom live in single-parent households or face academic or social challenges. There are more than 26,000 young people on waiting lists to be matched with a Big Brother or Big Sister, so the need for mentoring programs is greater than ever.

Since the partnership began in 2012, Nerium International has contributed more than $4.2 million to BBBS. Nerium International chose BBBSA as its key philanthropic partner because Nerium believes in the power of relationships and personal development. Nerium International also encourages the spirit of entrepreneurship with its Independent Brand Partners. "Big Brothers Big Sisters helps at-risk youth to focus on their goals and dream big, and empowers them to become all they can be. The organization is in complete alignment with what we stand for at Nerium International with our philosophy of Making People Better," said Nerium Ripple Foundation President and Chair Amber Olson Rourke.

"Big Brothers Big Sisters of America is grateful for Nerium International's commitment to our mission and support of our National Conference. The conference is a highlight of the year for our affiliates, a time for celebration, inspiration, and training for more than 600 affiliate leaders," said Big Brothers Big Sisters of America President and CEO Pam Iorio. For more information, visit www.bbbs.org.

About Nerium International

Based in Addison, TX, Nerium International is a global relationship marketing company with Age-Defying products crafted from cutting-edge research and science. Founded in 2011, Nerium International has shattered industry sales records while developing a strong customer base in North American, Latin American and Asia-Pacific markets. This unprecedented success has allowed Nerium International to generate $1 billion in cumulative sales after just four years. Nerium International was recognized for its historic growth by ranking No.1 on the 2015 Inc. 500 List of fastest-growing private U.S. companies in consumer products and services and No. 12 in overall, as well as No. 38 on the 2016 Direct Selling News' Global 100 List. Led by an executive leadership team with vast domestic and international experience, Nerium International is committed to providing an excellent product line based in real science and providing its Independent Brand Partners with a life-changing and outstanding business opportunity through relationship marketing. For more information, please visit: www.nerium.com.

