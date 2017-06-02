South America Biostimulants Market to Grow at a CAGR of 11.5% by 2022 - Rising Demand For Increasing Crop Productivity - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

South America Biostimulants Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 11.54% over the forecast period.

Rising demand for increasing crop productivity owing to the increasing population in the region is one of the key driving factors for biostimulants market growth in the region. Stress on farming of cereals, cash crops, and elevated production of sugarcane in the region is also providing significant impetus to the usage of biostimulants. Brazil holds the largest share of the South America Biostimulants market owing to need to enhance crop yield due to the burgeoning demand for food products.

This report provides comprehensive market dynamics through an overview section along with growth drivers, challenges, and opportunities which exist in the current market. This section of the report also provides supplier and industry outlook as a whole; key industry, global and regional regulations which are determining the market growth and a brief technological aspect of Biostimulants.

Companies Mentioned



BASF SE

Koppert B.V.

Isagro S.p.A

Valagro S.p.A

Micromix Plant Health Limited

Biolchim SpA

Brandt Consolidated Inc.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. South America Biostimulants Market Forecast by Active Ingredients (US$ million)



6. South America Biostimulants Market Forecast by Crop Type (US$ million)



7. South America Biostimulants Market Forecast by Application (US$ million)



8. South America Biostimulants Market Forecast by Geography (US$ million)



9. Competitive Intelligence



10. Company Profiles



