Technavio's latest market research report on the global automotive glove box marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on automotive componentssector, says, "The global automotive glove box market is experiencing steady growth due to recent technological advances. In addition, the growing sales of passenger cars and commercial vehicles are contributing to the growth of the market."

The top three emerging market trends driving the global automotive glove box market according to Technavio research analysts are:

Emergence of temperature-controlled glove boxes

Introduction of multi compartments to increase security

Emergence of glove box airbags

Emergence of temperature-controlled glove boxes

Glove boxes were used to store driving gloves. Originally, the compartment comprised a box which was located near the driver on the floorboard. During earlier times, many vehicles did not have roofs, and extreme cold conditions numbed the hands while driving, hence the need for a glove box to store gloves. Now the glove box is situated inside the dashboard and is used for storing various items. Some areas or pockets of the compartments can also be temperature controlled.

There have been significant innovations in the use of materials, and ventilated glove boxes are featured in modern vehicles. These enhance the visual appeal of the vehicles. OEMs use glove boxes as a product differentiator with consumers preferring vehicles equipped with large glove boxes.

Introduction of multi compartments to increase security

The glove boxes in vehicles are fitted with latches. These boxes have an optional locking feature that increases security. The lock on the glove compartment can be opened only with a single master key. A few cars have multiple glove compartments that can be used to keep small tools and other belongings. An internal light is an additional feature that turns on automatically when the glove compartment is opened.

Emergence of glove box airbags

Earlier, only seatbelts were used to protect passengers. The technological advances and growing emphasis on safety led to the emergence of airbags. In the US, airbags were introduced in the late 1970s. These were not popular until the mid-1980s due to high skepticism among the consumers. However, by the late 1990s, airbag systems became a standard fitment in passenger cars in developed countries such as the US and Germany. Manufacturers are continuously investing in improving the active and passive safety systems of vehicles. Government legislations across the world focus on passenger safety by implementing regulations that increase the safety of vehicles.

"Airbags improve the passive safety system of automobiles. These include side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelt airbags, and glove box airbags. An automotive glove box airbag is located below the dashboard of the vehicle, and it inflates in case of a collision," says Siddharth.

