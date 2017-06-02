Global Sorghum Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.9% by 2021 - Analysis By Application & Distribution Channel - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Sorghum Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global sorghum market to grow at a CAGR of 4.90% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Sorghum Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships. Players operating in the market are increasingly engaging in mergers and acquisitions (M&As) to increase their market share and to gain access to new products and technologies. Strategic M&As will also help vendors to increase their revenue stream and to consolidate their positions in the market in the long run. In June 2016, Chromatin acquired the US-based sorghum seed supplier Kirkland Seed. Kirkland Seed provides forage sorghum seed to growers and distributors in North America.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing demand for baijiu. The increasing demand for baijiu is one of the primary growth drivers of the global sorghum market. It is estimated to be the world's highest-selling spirit category. Even though the drink is more popular in China than in other countries, baijiu is gaining popularity in the US and in some European countries such as Germany, in recent times.

Further, the report states that one of the challenges for the growth of the global sorghum market is the fluctuating price of sorghum globally. The production of sorghum in Ethiopia was affected by the El Niño-induced drought in 2016. This led to an increase in the prices of the product.

Key vendors



Archer Daniels Midland

Bunge

Cargill

Chromatin



Other prominent vendors



Associated British Foods

General Mills

Ingredion

Sai Agro Exim

SEMO Milling



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research Methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by application



PART 07: Market segmentation by distribution channel



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Key leading countries



PART 10: Decision framework



PART 11: Drivers and challenges



PART 12: Market trends



PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Appendix



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lvb7mk/global_sorghum

