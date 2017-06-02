Technavio's latest report on the global coronary atherectomy devices marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This Smart News Release features multimedia.

Technavio has published a new report on the global coronary atherectomy devices market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study by Technavio on the global coronary atherectomy devices market for 2017-2021 provides a detailed industry analysis based on the technology (laser atherectomy, orbital atherectomy, and rotational atherectomy), end-users (hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers), and geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

A coronary atherectomy device is used in a non-surgical procedure to remove atherosclerotic plaque from coronary arteries and vein grafts. Technavio analysts forecast the global coronary atherectomy devices market to grow to USD 199.64 million by 2021, at a CAGR of more than 5% over the forecast period.

The top three emerging trends driving the global coronary atherectomy devices market according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences research analysts are:

Increase in mergers and acquisitions (M&As)

Increasing focus on emerging trends

Increasing number of cath labs

Increase in mergers and acquisitions

"Companies are extensively adopting the M&A strategy to expand their global market foothold, thereby increasing their product offerings, enhancing technology, and combine R&D capabilitiessays Neha Noopur, a lead analyst at Technavio for cardiovascular devices research.

For instance, Boston Scientific is largely focusing on increasing the number of acquisition to enhance their global presence. In 2015, Boston Scientific acquired MValve Technologies, and Endo Pharmaceutical to strengthen their market position.

Increasing focus on emerging trends

Developing countries present an immense growth potential in the coronary atherectomy devices market since a larger segment of these countries is vastly untapped. This attracts a plethora of opportunities for vendors, drawing them to countries such as Brazil, China, India, and Thailand.

The vendors need to focus on increasing their product offerings, increasing awareness, and provide treatment at affordable prices to successfully establish a market foothold. Most of the developing countries have increased their health care spending and improving the availability of high-quality treatment options, opening easy opportunities to the market players.

Increasing number of cath labs

Cath labs are equipped with advanced diagnostic imaging systems to visualize arteries and chambers of the heart to diagnose and treat various conditions successfully. These labs mainly conduct tests and procedures for angioplasty, angiogram, and pacemaker implantation.

"The volume of cardiac and coronary interventions in cath labs has been increasing in the recent years. These labs have been successful in handling complex coronary and valvular cases safely, driving the adoption of coronary atherectomy devicessays Neha.

