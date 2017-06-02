North America Power Management Integrated Circuit (Voltage Regulator, Integrated ASSP, Battery Management ICs, Motor Control IC, and Others) Market, 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) Market (2016-2022)" report to their offering.

The PMICs today are majorly used in voltage regulators, battery management IC, integrated ASSP power management IC, motor control IC, etc. With the integration of PMIC's, it is possible to design high-efficiency solutions which lead to extended battery life and also reduce power dissipation.

PMIC market is growing rapidly due to factors such as technological advancements and increased demand for battery-operated devices. PMIC manufacturers are now focusing on building technologies which could be used to develop compact and high-performance multifunctional power management ICs, select appropriate line of action, etc. to address the challenge of complexity, which would propel the market growth

Based on the Product Type, the Power Management Integrated Circuit (PMIC) market is segmented into Voltage Regulator, Integrated ASSP, Battery Management ICs, Motor Control IC, and Others. Based on the Vertical, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecom & Networking, Industrial, and Others.

Key companies profiled in the report include

Texas Instruments Inc

Maxim Integrated Products Inc

Infineon Technologies AG

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Omron Corporation

Renesas Electronics Corp

STMicroelectronics N.V.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Market Scope & Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Market Overview



4. North America Power Management Integrated Circuits Market



5. North America Power Management Integrated Circuits Market by Vertical



6. North America Power Management Integrated Circuits Market by Country



7. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gtgfr7/north_america

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716