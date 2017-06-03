The American Turkish Society's 2017 Gala Honored Dr. Tamer Seckin and Nevzat Aydin at 583 Park Avenue on May 31st

NEW YORK, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Turkish Society honored Nevzat Aydin, co-founder and CEO of Yemeksepeti, and Dr. Tamer Seckin, founder of the Endometriosis Foundation of America, at their 2017 Gala on Wednesday, May 31 at 583 Park Avenue in New York. Both honorees received The American Turkish Society's Philanthropy Award for their significant contributions and moral commitment to improving the lives of so many in the United States and Turkey. The award was presented by Dr. Mehmet Oz of The Dr. Oz Show.

After observing a moment of silence for the 13 soldiers killed in a helicopter accident in Åžirnak, Turkey that day, Murat Koprulu, Chair of The American Turkish Society gave opening remarks, focusing on the importance of immigrants in US society. ATS Vice Chair, Larry Kaye read an enthusiastic letter of support from Governor Cuomo. Dr. Mehmet Oz, introduced both honorees and emphasized their cutting-edge innovations in technology and medicine. Nevzat Aydin, in his acceptance speech, encouraged the young guests to follow their passion and to build strong teams to help them accomplish their goals. Dr. Tamer Seckin spoke passionately about the Endometriosis Foundation's goal of bringing women's medical issues into public awareness so medical advancements are valued and supported. The Gala hosted more than 350 guests including dignitaries from both the public and private industry.

The American Turkish Society also launched the Annual Young Society Leaders (YSL) Awards, a program that recognizes Young Society Leaders who have contributed to ATS's mission. The YSL group consists of a diverse and powerful network of young business leaders who focus on making an impact on issues that are critical to building ties between the US and Turkey. This year's awardees were Asli Ay, managing partner at US Policy Metrics and Deniz Beyazit, assistant curator of Islamic Art at The Metropolitan Museum.

Founded in 1949, The American Turkish Society is the oldest, independent organization in the world dedicated to building bridges between the United States and Turkey. The American Turkish Society's mission is to enhance business, economic, and cultural ties between Turkey and the United States.

The Society fosters understanding and cooperation between the countries through education, cultural exchange, philanthropy, humanitarian efforts and networking; presents and supports programs highlighting Turkish arts and culture; and nurtures the next generation of leaders through its Young Society Leaders program. Over 350 guests from the public and private sectors, including diplomats, leading business executives, artists, scholars and thought leaders from Turkey and the United States will support this year's Gala and all proceeds will support the non-profit's many programs in the areas of education, arts, culture, and business. For more on the American Turkish Society, please visit www.americanturkishsociety.org