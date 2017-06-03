Technavio analysts forecast the global commercial fry dump stations marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170602005904/en/

Technavio has published a new report on the global commercial fry dump stations market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the 'Global Commercial Fry Dump Stations Market for 2017-2021'. The report further segments the market based on product placement (floor models and countertop), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The commercial fry dump stations can keep various fried food items, such as French fries, onion rings, and chicken strips at safe temperatures, which are above the Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Point (HACCP) danger zone. End-user segment such as quick-service restaurants (QSRs), catering units, and hotels, are trying to adopt commercial fry dump stations that help maintain optimal temperatures for fried food items, helping them to avoid contamination of the food items. This will drive the global commercial fry dump stations market. The revenue for the global commercial fry dump stations market is expected to touch USD 193.26 million by 2021.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global commercial fry dump stations market:

Increase in the number of food service establishments

Efficient heating elements of commercial fry dump stations

Compliance with food equipment standards

Increase in the number of food service establishments

Increasing number of food service establishments acts a robust driver in propelling the sale of commercial fry dump stations in many emerging economies. Food service establishments offer fried foods in large quantities and usage of commercial fry dump stations by these establishment helps to keep fried food products hot and crispy.

Manjunath Reddy, a lead food serviceresearch analyst at Technavio, says, "The foodservice business is expanding, where the leading fast food chains, especially the QSR segment, is planning to increase their outlets in various regions. In the year 2016, McDonald's announced its plans to expand by adding more than 1,500 restaurants in China, South Korea, and Hong Kong in the next five years

Efficient heating elements of commercial fry dump stations

Commercial fry dump stations help in keeping the premade fried foods at safe serving temperatures. The appliances have got bulbs on the top, which produces heat to keep fried food products hot and crispy. The equipment consists of two distinct types of functioning depending on the style of heating; while some are heated, others are unheated fry dump stations.

"Heating elements like metal sheathed or Calrod is the most common type of economic choice where they require more heat than the bulb warmer and the level of output produced is comparatively lesser than the ceramic elements," adds Manjunath.

Compliance with food equipment standards

As per certain regulatory standards, foodservice appliances are needed to be certified for ensuring public health and safety. NSF International is a product testing, inspection, and certification organization, which sets strict standards for developing regulations to manage public health, by providing food safety risk management. They do quality checks and analyze the commercial kitchen equipment to meet their safety standards. Equipment having proper sanitation features is certified with NSF certification.

Top vendors:

Alto-Shaam

APW Wyott

Garland Group

Hatco

Pitco

Browse Related Report:

Global Commercial Food Display Cabinet Market 2017-2021

Global Commercial Drawer Warmer Market 2017-2021

Commercial Foodservice Equipment Market in the US 2017-2021

Become a Technavio Insights member and access all three of these reports for a fraction of their original cost. As a Technavio Insights member, you will have immediate access to new reports as they're published in addition to all 6,000+ existing reports covering segments like foodnon-alcoholic beverages, and alcoholic-beverages. This subscription nets you thousands in savings, while staying connected to Technavio's constant transforming research library, helping you make informed business decisions more efficiently.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170602005904/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com