BRIC $10.6 Billion IVD Market 2017-2022 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "IVD Market in BRIC by Product & Service (Instruments, Reagents, Software), Technology (Immunoassay, Hematology, Microbiology), Application (Diabetes, Cardiology, Infectious Diseases), Country (Brazil, Russia, India, China) - Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The IVD market in BRIC is expected to reach USD 15.71 billion by 2022 from USD 10.60 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 8.2%

The key factors driving the growth of the market are growing patient awareness of personalized medicine, increasing prevalence of lifestyle and chronic diseases, growth in the number of private diagnostic centers, and improving healthcare system in emerging countries. However, market growth is restrained by the lack of reimbursement and the slow growth of the economy in some emerging countries.



Research Coverage:



Detailed insights on all the submarkets, based on technology (immunoassays/immunochemistry, clinical chemistry, molecular diagnostics, hematology, clinical microbiology, coagulation & hemostasis, and other technologies), this can help market players to identify high growth segments in the IVD market in BRIC and other emerging countries

The report provides information on BRIC and other emerging countries such as Mexico , Turkey , Chile , Argentina , Colombia , South Korea , Indonesia , Malaysia , Thailand , and Saudi Arabia in this market. This can help the company to assess the competition across emerging countries in a better manner.

Key insights and market sizing for the different end users of the IVD market namely, hospital-based laboratories, clinical/reference laboratories, academic institutes, point-of-care testing, patient self-testing, and other end users.

BRIC and other emerging country-wise market size and forecast for all the subsegments. The market size numbers provided in the report will also enable market players to identify key geographic markets, and thereby strategize their marketing efforts to achieve sustainable revenue growth in the coming years.

It provides key insights on market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges for this market.

Market Dynamics



Market Drivers



Rising Incidence of Chronic Lifestyle Diseases

Rapid Growth in the Geriatric Population

Increasing Adoption of Point-Of-Care Testing

Growing Awareness of Personalized Medicine

Growth in the Number of Private Diagnostic Centers

Market Restraints



Inadequate Reimbursement

Economic Slowdown in Latin America

Market Opportunities



Improving Healthcare Systems in Emerging Markets

Growing Significance of Companion Diagnostics

Market Challenges



Stringent Regulatory Framework in Latin America

Operational Barriers to the Use of Diagnostic Tests

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Industry Insights



6 BRIC IVD Market Overview



7 BRIC IVD Market, By Product & Service



8 BRIC IVD Market, By Technology



9 BRIC IVD Market, By Application



10 BRIC IVD Market, By End User



11 Geographic Analysis: BRIC IVD Market



12 BRIC IVD Market Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



A.Menarini Diagnostics Ltd.



Abbott Laboratories Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biomerieux SA

Danaher Corporation

Diasorin S.P.A.

Erba Diagnostics Inc.

Hologic Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Johnson and Johnson Inc.

Mindray Medical International Limited

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

Quidel Corporation

Roche Diagnostics

Siemens Healthineers

Span Divergent Ltd.

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Trinity Biotech PLC.

Werfen Life Group S.A.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5bmc3k/ivd_market_in





