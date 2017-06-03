Global Automotive Flat Boxer Engine Market to Grow at a CAGR of 5% by 2021 - Improved Vehicle Performance Due to Low Center of Gravity & Minimal Engine Vibrations - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global automotive flat boxer engine market to grow at a CAGR of 5.08% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Automotive Flat Boxer Engine Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is integration of turbochargers with flat-four boxer engines. Some of the popular racing car manufacturers use flat boxer engines in the vehicles. Porsche is renowned for the design, development, and use of flat boxer engines.

According to the report, one driver in the market is improved vehicle performance due to low center of gravity and minimal engine vibrations. The automotive flat boxer engine still finds applications in industries the aerospace and automotive industries. The unique designs of these engines increase the performance of the vehicles. The flat boxer engines (compared with conventional engine designs such as inline and V-type) offer a low center of gravity (COG) due to the horizontal positioning in the vehicle.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high manufacturing cost and cumbersome maintenance associated with flat boxer engines. Only a few automakers offer flat boxer engines in motorcycles and the passenger cars segment. The conventional engine designs, such as inline, V-type, and others are primarily used in the global automotive market.

