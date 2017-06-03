Global Non-Surgical Cosmetic Surgery Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.8% by 2021 - Driven by the Growing Number of Men Opting For Cosmetic Surgery - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Non-Surgical Cosmetic Surgery Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.
The global non-surgical cosmetic surgery market to grow at a CAGR of 7.87% during the period 2017-2021.
The report, Global Non-Surgical Cosmetic Surgery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing spending on reconstructive treatment. Reconstructive treatments include both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures. They are optional procedures that improve a person's appearance. As they are not essential treatments, only a limited number of people undergo them, which affects the revenue of the market. However, due to increased awareness about non-surgical cosmetic reconstructive treatments and the limited side-effects associated with them, their demand is increasing.
Key vendors
- ALLERGAN
- Cynosure
- Merz Pharma
- Galderma
Other prominent vendors
- Alma Lasers
- AQTIS Medical
- BTL
- Cutera
- Genesis Biosystems
- HCbeauty
- Others
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fwds8f/global
