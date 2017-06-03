sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
03.06.2017 | 00:41
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Non-Surgical Cosmetic Surgery Market to Grow at a CAGR of 7.8% by 2021 - Driven by the Growing Number of Men Opting For Cosmetic Surgery - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Non-Surgical Cosmetic Surgery Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global non-surgical cosmetic surgery market to grow at a CAGR of 7.87% during the period 2017-2021.

The report, Global Non-Surgical Cosmetic Surgery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing spending on reconstructive treatment. Reconstructive treatments include both surgical and non-surgical cosmetic procedures. They are optional procedures that improve a person's appearance. As they are not essential treatments, only a limited number of people undergo them, which affects the revenue of the market. However, due to increased awareness about non-surgical cosmetic reconstructive treatments and the limited side-effects associated with them, their demand is increasing.

Key vendors

  • ALLERGAN
  • Cynosure
  • Merz Pharma
  • Galderma

Other prominent vendors

  • Alma Lasers
  • AQTIS Medical
  • BTL
  • Cutera
  • Genesis Biosystems
  • HCbeauty
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research Methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Geographical segmentation

PART 07: Market segmentation by treatment procedure

PART 08: Decision framework

PART 09: Drivers and challenges

PART 10: Market trends

PART 11: Vendor landscape

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

PART 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/fwds8f/global

