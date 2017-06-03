$93.46 Billion Fire Protection Systems Market by Technology, Product, Service, Vertical - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fire Protection Systems Market by Technology (Active, Passive), Product (Fire Detection (Sensors & Detectors, RFID), Fire Suppression (Fire Sprinklers, Fire Extinguishers), Fire Analysis, Fire Response), Service, Vertical - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.

The fire protection systems market is expected to be valued at USD 93.46 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% between 2017 and 2022.

Major driving factors for the growth of the global fire protection systems market are increased spending for the protection of assets from fire hazards, along with robust growth in infrastructure development. Enterprises across the globe have increased their spending on fire protection to safeguard infrastructure and reduce human losses.

Moreover, the evolution of wireless technology for fire detection wherein a group of sensors and detectors can communicate easily through control units is leading to increased efficiency in systems. Distant users can access these intelligent sensors by connecting through LAN/WAN networks. However, the key challenge for the major players who are dealing in the global market is the integration of these fire protection systems with a central system for collecting information and better monitoring.



Market Dynamics



Trends



Stringent Regulatory Norms for Fire Protection Systems

Increased Fire-Related Expenditure of Various Enterprises, and Rise in Deaths and Loss of Property

Rise in Technological Advancements and Innovations in Equipment and Networking

Increasing Trend of Automation in Commercial Buildings and Smart Homes Along With the Evolution of IoT

Restraints



High Implementation and Maintenance Costs of Fire Protection Systems

Lack of Integrity in System Interfaces

Opportunities



Improvement in HMI/SCADA Solutions

Amendments in Rules and Mandatory Standards

Continuous Innovations in Wireless Sensor Networks

Challenges



Integration of User Interfaces With Fire Protection Solutions

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Industry Trends



7 Fire Protection System Types



8 Market, By Product



9 Market, By Service



10 Market, By Vertical



11 Market, By Geography



12 Competitive Landscape



13 Company Profiles



Electro Detectors Ltd

EMS Security Group Ltd

Firefly AB

Gentex Corporation

Halma PLC

Hochiki Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Johnson Controls

Key Innovators

Minimax Viking GmbH

Napco Security Technologies, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Siemens AG

Sterling Safety Systems

Tyco International PLC

United Technologies

VT MAK

