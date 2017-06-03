$93.46 Billion Fire Protection Systems Market by Technology, Product, Service, Vertical - Global Forecast to 2022 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fire Protection Systems Market by Technology (Active, Passive), Product (Fire Detection (Sensors & Detectors, RFID), Fire Suppression (Fire Sprinklers, Fire Extinguishers), Fire Analysis, Fire Response), Service, Vertical - Global Forecast to 2022" report to their offering.
The fire protection systems market is expected to be valued at USD 93.46 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% between 2017 and 2022.
Major driving factors for the growth of the global fire protection systems market are increased spending for the protection of assets from fire hazards, along with robust growth in infrastructure development. Enterprises across the globe have increased their spending on fire protection to safeguard infrastructure and reduce human losses.
Moreover, the evolution of wireless technology for fire detection wherein a group of sensors and detectors can communicate easily through control units is leading to increased efficiency in systems. Distant users can access these intelligent sensors by connecting through LAN/WAN networks. However, the key challenge for the major players who are dealing in the global market is the integration of these fire protection systems with a central system for collecting information and better monitoring.
Market Dynamics
Trends
- Stringent Regulatory Norms for Fire Protection Systems
- Increased Fire-Related Expenditure of Various Enterprises, and Rise in Deaths and Loss of Property
- Rise in Technological Advancements and Innovations in Equipment and Networking
- Increasing Trend of Automation in Commercial Buildings and Smart Homes Along With the Evolution of IoT
Restraints
- High Implementation and Maintenance Costs of Fire Protection Systems
- Lack of Integrity in System Interfaces
Opportunities
- Improvement in HMI/SCADA Solutions
- Amendments in Rules and Mandatory Standards
- Continuous Innovations in Wireless Sensor Networks
Challenges
- Integration of User Interfaces With Fire Protection Solutions
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
5 Market Overview
6 Industry Trends
7 Fire Protection System Types
8 Market, By Product
9 Market, By Service
10 Market, By Vertical
11 Market, By Geography
12 Competitive Landscape
13 Company Profiles
- Electro Detectors Ltd
- EMS Security Group Ltd
- Firefly AB
- Gentex Corporation
- Halma PLC
- Hochiki Corporation
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Johnson Controls
- Key Innovators
- Minimax Viking GmbH
- Napco Security Technologies, Inc.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Siemens AG
- Sterling Safety Systems
- Tyco International PLC
- United Technologies
- VT MAK
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/m8qsvg/fire_protection
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716