Global Medical Shoes Market 2017-2022: Significant Growth with a CAGR of 8.12 % - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Medical Shoes Market: Analysis By Product Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2017-2022) - By Product Type, By End User, By distribution Channel, By Region, By Country" report to their offering.

The global market is projected to display a significant growth represented by a CAGR of 8.12 % during 2017-2022, chiefly driven by increasing number of patients with diabetes, rising geriatric population, growing awareness about foot health and increasing healthcare expenditure. The Medical Shoes market is developing at slower pace majorly due to lack of awareness about foot health and high preference for fashionable shoes.

Orthopedic Shoes are gaining significant importance as the next major development in Medical Shoes; however, there are certain challenges that will need to be addressed, including complex technology design, law awareness about foot health, No insurance coverage on Medical Shoes in many emerging markets, high cost of shoes, delivery methods and identifying the most appropriate patient population to benefit from these type of shoes. Further, advent of new diabetic shoes is going to boost the global market in the forecast period.



In the recent years, there are many players coming up with proven positive results of diabetic shoes. The players are aggressively launching new products with enhanced functionality, better gait movement and fashionable designs. Diabetic shoes have been a major focus in Medical Shoes Industry as these shoes can reduce the risk of foot problems among diabetes patients as they are more vulnerable to severe foot diseases and low limb amputation.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Strategic Recommendations



4. Medical Shoes Market Outlook



5. Global Medical Shoes Market: Growth and Forecast



6. Global Medical Shoes Market: Analysis By Product Type



7. North America Medical Shoes Market: Growth and Forecast



8. North America Medical Shoes Market: An Analysis



9. Europe Medical Shoes Market: Growth and Forecast



10. Europe Medical Shoes Market- Analysis By Product Type



11. Asia-Pacific Medical Shoes Market: Growth and Forecast



12. Asia-Pacific Medical Shoes Market: An Analysis



13. ROW Medical Shoes Market: Growth and Forecast



14. ROW Medical Shoes Market: An Analysis



15. Market Dynamics



16. Market Trends



17. Porter's Five Forces Analysis - Heart Valve Devices Market



18. SWOT Analysis -Heart Valve Devices Market



19. Supply Chain Analysis



20. Competitive Landscape



21. Company Profiles



Aetrex Worldwide, Inc.

Apex Foot Health Industries

DARCO International, Inc.

Dr. Comfort

Dr. Zen, Inc.

Drew Shoe Corporation

Dune srl

Francis Lavigne Development

OrthoFeet

Podartis srl

