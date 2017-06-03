ZTE Signs Strategic Partnership with Telenet on 5G and IoT

Prime Ministers Li Keqiang and Charles Michel officiate at ZTE and Telenet signing ceremony in Brussels

BRUSSELS, June 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced the signing of Strategic Partnership Agreement on 5G and IoT with Telenet, deepening the two companies' collaboration on next-generation technologies.

In a ceremony at the Castle Val-Duchesse in Brussels officiated by Prime Minister Charles Michel and Premier Li Keqiang, Telenet Chief Technology Officer Micha Berger and ZTE Senior Vice President Xiao Ming signed the new agreement that expands the partnership between the two companies to cover future network innovations.

Mr. Berger said: "We already engaged for a couple of months with ZTE now and are very happy about it. We are convinced this partnership will allow us to offer a top quality mobile network for existing and future needs all over Belgium."

Telenet is the largest cable broadband service provider in Belgium, listed on the Euronext stock exchange under the ticker TNET, providing a range of digital television, fixed and mobile services to residential and business customers across Belgium and Luxembourg.

In August 2016, Telenet selected ZTE to upgrade its national mobile network, deploying ZTE's world-class Uni-RAN technology. The network modernization project not only resulted in major improvements in performance and service quality for Telenet subscribers but also gave the carrier enhanced capabilities to manage its operations.

ZTE helped Telenet replace 2G base stations and optimize 3G, 4G coverage, delivering increased network capacity for enhanced user experience for subscribers, and supporting evolution to future network technologies.

With ZTE's industry-leading technology, Telenet completed field test and set a new European network speed record, achieving download speeds of 1.3 Gigabits per second, four times faster than existing 4G services.

Together with ZTE, Telenet is exploring technology solutions for IoT services and high capacity solutions using LTE Massive MIMO and LTE Broadcast solutions.

As a global leader in 5G technology, ZTE is committed to investments in research and development of core 5G technologies including Massive MIMO, MUSA (multi-user shared access), FB-OFDM (filter-bank OFDM), Virtual Cell and network slicing.

ZTE is a major participant and contributor to global 5G technologies and standards. The company is a member of over 70 standards organizations, alliances, and forums, including ITU, 3GPP, IEEE, NGMN, and IMT-2020 (5G) Promotion Group.

"ZTE is excited by our strategic agreement with Telenet," said Mr. Xiao. "This agreement provides a solid foundation for Telenet and ZTE to expand and strengthen the long-term partnership on the way to a new 5G era."

About ZTE

ZTE is a provider of advanced telecommunications systems, mobile devices, and enterprise technology solutions to consumers, carriers, companies, and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's M-ICT strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the telecommunications and information technology sectors converge. Listed on the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and Shenzhen (H share stock code: 0763.HK / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE's products and services are sold to over 500 operators in more than 160 countries. ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations. ZTE is committed to corporate social responsibility and is a member of the UN Global Compact. For more information, please visit www.zte.com.cn.

About Telenet

Telenet Group Holding NV is a Belgium-based provider of media and communication services to the public and private sectors. It is focused on television (TV), Internet and telephony. The Company's product portfolio comprises cabled TV channel broadcasting, Internet access services, landline telephony, mobile telephony, business services, such as voice and data transmission through fiber-optic cable, coaxial cable, and wireless infrastructures intended primarily for public, health, and education facilities, and voice, data, and Internet service suppliers, among others. In addition, the Company provides its products and services to various corporations, government organizations, healthcare and educational institutions, as well as small and medium-sized enterprises. It operates Lycamobile as its mobile network.

