India Video Surveillance as a Service Market,-2023: Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of Over 22% from 2017-2023 - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "India Video Surveillance as a Service Market (2017-2023): Forecast By Service Types, Verticals, Regions, and Competitive Landscape" report to their offering.

India's VSaaS market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 22% from 2017 to 2023.

Rising security concerns, need for intelligent security system along with increasing consumer awareness towards surveillance as a service (VSaaS) have fuelled the demand for Video Surveillance as a Service (VSaaS) market in India. Traditionally controlled by hardware based surveillance systems, the country is now shifting towards surveillance as a service.

Growing demand for VSaaS can be attributed to its cost effectiveness and maintenance which is done at the service providers' end. VSaaS in India is registering substantial growth in various vertical markets primarily across the government & transportation, retail and commercial.



Although, managed VSaaS segment accounted for majority of the market revenues; however, the facility of both onsite and offsite video storage are likely to proliferate hybrid VSaaS segment over the coming years.



In 2016, the government & transportation vertical accounted for highest share in terms of market revenues, however, other verticals such as retail, banking & finance and education are considered as key growth verticals.



The report thoroughly covers VSaaS market by types, verticals and regions. The report provides an unbiased and detailed analysis of the on-going trends, opportunities/ high growth areas, market drivers which would help the stakeholders to decide and align their market strategies according to the current and future market dynamics.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary



2 Introduction

2.1 Key Highlights of the Report

2.2 Report Description

2.3 Market Scope & Segmentation

2.4 Assumptions & Methodology



3 Global Video Surveillance as a Service Market Overview

3.1 Global Video Surveillance as a Service Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

3.2 Global Video Surveillance as a Service Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2016 & 2023F)



4 India Video Surveillance as a Service Market Overview

4.1 India Video Surveillance as a Service Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

4.2 India Video Surveillance as a Service Industry Life Cycle

4.3 India Video Surveillance as a Service Market Opportunistic Matrix

4.4 India Video Surveillance as a Service Market Value Chain Analysis

4.5 India Video Surveillance as a Service Market Porter's Five Forces Model

4.6 India Video Surveillance as a Service Market Revenue Share, By Service Types (2016 & 2023F)

4.7 India Video Surveillance as a Service Market Revenue Share, By Verticals (2016 & 2023F)

4.8 India Video Surveillance as a Service Market Revenue Share, By Regions (2016 & 2023F)



5 India Video Surveillance as a Service Market Dynamics

5.1 Impact Analysis

5.2 Market Drivers

5.3 Market Restraints

5.4 Market Opportunity



6 India Video Surveillance as a Service Market Trends

6.1 Cloud-based Video Surveillance as a Service

6.2 Artificial Intelligence

6.3 Edge based storage

6.4 Big data And Video Analytics



7 India Video Surveillance as a Service Market Overview, By Service Types

7.1 India Hosted Video Surveillance as a Service Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

7.2 India Managed Video Surveillance as a Service Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

7.3 India Hybrid Video Surveillance as a Service Market Revenues (2015-2023F)



8 India Video Surveillance as a Service Market Overview, By Verticals

8.1 India Government & Transportation Video Surveillance as a Service Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

8.2 India Retail Video Surveillance as a Service Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

8.3 India Commercial Video Surveillance as a Service Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

8.4 India Hospitality & Healthcare Video Surveillance as a Service Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

8.5 India Residential Video Surveillance as a Service Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

8.6 India Industrial & Manufacturing Video Surveillance as a Service Market Revenues (2015-2023F)



9 India Video Surveillance as a Service Market Overview, By Regions

9.1 Western India Video Surveillance as a Service Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

9.2 Eastern India Video Surveillance as a Service Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

9.3 Northern India Video Surveillance as a Service Market Revenues (2015-2023F)

9.4 Southern India Video Surveillance as a Service Market Revenues (2015-2023F)



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 India Video Surveillance as a Service Market Players Revenue Share (2016)

10.2 Competitive Benchmarking, By Operating Parameters

10.3 Competitive Benchmarking, By Technology



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Axis Communications AB

11.2 Bosch Security Systems, Inc.

11.3 Honeywell Automation India Limited

11.4 Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

11.5 Cisco Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd.

11.6 Infinova (India) Pvt. Ltd.

11.7 Smartvue Corporation



12 Recommendations



13 Disclaimer



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jhkpk3/india_video

