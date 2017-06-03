Global Influenza Drugs and Vaccines Market 2016-2021:By Drugs (Zanamivir, Oseltamivir Phosphate, Peramivir) & Vaccine (Trivalent, Quadrivalent) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Influenza Drugs and Vaccines Market - By Drugs (Zanamivir, Oseltamivir Phosphate, Peramivir), By Vaccine (Trivalent, Quadrivalent) - Analysis By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2016-2021) - By Region, By Country" report to their offering.

Rising awareness in relation to influenza virus, surging investment by companies in R&D and increasing number of immunization programmes organized by the government have been some of the factors backing the growth of Global Influenza Market.



The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global influenza market. Additionally, the report also highlights key development and new drugs launched by various companies across the globe.



Scope of the Report



Global Influenza Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016E, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)



- By Segment Type: Influenza Vaccine Market, Influenza Drugs Market

- By Vaccine Type: Trivalent, Quadrivalent

- By Drug Type: Zanamivi, Oseltamivir Phosphate, Peramivir



Regional Markets - North America, Europe, APAC, RoW (Actual Period: 2012-2016E, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)



- By Segment Type: Influenza Vaccine Market, Influenza Drugs Market

- By Vaccine Type: Trivalent, Quadrivalent

- By Drug Type: Zanamivi, Oseltamivir Phosphate, Peramivir



Country Analysis - US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Japan, China, India (Actual Period: 2012-2016E, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)



- By Segment Type: Influenza Vaccine Market, Influenza Drugs Market



Other Report Highlights



- Market Dynamics - Trends, Drivers, Challenges

- Pipeline Analysis

- Company Analysis - Falvogen, Gilead Science and Bio Cryst



Key Topics Covered:



1. Influenza Market: An Introduction



2. Global Influenza Market Overview



3. Global Influenza Market, Product Analysis



4. Global Influenza Vaccines & Drugs - Pipeline Analysis



5. Global Influenza Market, By Region



6. North America Influenza Market Overview



7. United States Influenza Market Overview



8. Europe Influenza Market Overview



9. United Kingdom Influenza Market Overview



10. France Influenza Market Overview



11. APAC Influenza Market Overview



12. India Influenza Market Overview



13. China Influenza Market Overview



14. ROW Influenza Market Overview



15. Market Dynamics



16. Company Profiles



Alvogen

Astrazeneca

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.Inc.

CSL Limited

Emergent Biosolutions

GlaxoSmithKline

Protein Sciences Corporation

Sanofi Pasteur, Inc.

Serum Institute Of India Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kkn6wn/global_influenza

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716