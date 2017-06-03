sprite-preloader
Global Influenza Drugs and Vaccines Market 2016-2021:By Drugs (Zanamivir, Oseltamivir Phosphate, Peramivir) & Vaccine (Trivalent, Quadrivalent) - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 2, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Influenza Drugs and Vaccines Market - By Drugs (Zanamivir, Oseltamivir Phosphate, Peramivir), By Vaccine (Trivalent, Quadrivalent) - Analysis By Region, By Country: Opportunities and Forecast (2016-2021) - By Region, By Country" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Rising awareness in relation to influenza virus, surging investment by companies in R&D and increasing number of immunization programmes organized by the government have been some of the factors backing the growth of Global Influenza Market.

The report intends to provide cutting-edge market intelligence and help decision makers take sound investment evaluation. Besides, the report also identifies and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the global influenza market. Additionally, the report also highlights key development and new drugs launched by various companies across the globe.

Scope of the Report

Global Influenza Market (Actual Period: 2012-2016E, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

- By Segment Type: Influenza Vaccine Market, Influenza Drugs Market
- By Vaccine Type: Trivalent, Quadrivalent
- By Drug Type: Zanamivi, Oseltamivir Phosphate, Peramivir

Regional Markets - North America, Europe, APAC, RoW (Actual Period: 2012-2016E, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

- By Segment Type: Influenza Vaccine Market, Influenza Drugs Market
- By Vaccine Type: Trivalent, Quadrivalent
- By Drug Type: Zanamivi, Oseltamivir Phosphate, Peramivir

Country Analysis - US, Canada, UK, Germany, France, Japan, China, India (Actual Period: 2012-2016E, Forecast Period: 2017-2022)

- By Segment Type: Influenza Vaccine Market, Influenza Drugs Market

Other Report Highlights

- Market Dynamics - Trends, Drivers, Challenges
- Pipeline Analysis
- Company Analysis - Falvogen, Gilead Science and Bio Cryst

Key Topics Covered:

1. Influenza Market: An Introduction

2. Global Influenza Market Overview

3. Global Influenza Market, Product Analysis

4. Global Influenza Vaccines & Drugs - Pipeline Analysis

5. Global Influenza Market, By Region

6. North America Influenza Market Overview

7. United States Influenza Market Overview

8. Europe Influenza Market Overview

9. United Kingdom Influenza Market Overview

10. France Influenza Market Overview

11. APAC Influenza Market Overview

12. India Influenza Market Overview

13. China Influenza Market Overview

14. ROW Influenza Market Overview

15. Market Dynamics

16. Company Profiles

  • Alvogen
  • Astrazeneca
  • BioCryst Pharmaceuticals.Inc.
  • CSL Limited
  • Emergent Biosolutions
  • GlaxoSmithKline
  • Protein Sciences Corporation
  • Sanofi Pasteur, Inc.
  • Serum Institute Of India Pvt. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kkn6wn/global_influenza

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire