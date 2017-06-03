Mundipharma Partners with the Children Cancer Hospital 57357

DUBAI, UAE, June 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

In support of the Egyptian government's health initiatives, global pharmaceutical leader Mundipharma signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Children's Cancer Hospital 57357 in Cairo, Egypt; for the provision of medical testing to aid the detection of Hepatitis C for mothers of hospital patients.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518666/Mundipharma_Partnership.jpg )



The MOU was signed on 28 February 2017, by Dr. Ashraf Allam, Vice President of Mundipharma MEA and Mr. Mahmoud El Tohamy, Executive Manager of Children's Cancer Hospital 57357. Upon signing the MoU, Dr. Allam and the Mundipharma team made a surprise visit to the hospital, to meet with the children undergoing treatment.

"Meeting the little patients and their families was a heart-warming experience, to see them displaying so much courage in the face of their illness, aided by the hospital's efforts to support their best interests and help them overcome their plight," commented Dr. Allam. "We were honoured to support the hospital and would like to position ourselves worldwide as a unique icon of change towards a cancer free childhood, as this is what every child deserves."

The Children's Cancer Hospital was established in 2007 in Egypt, and is today one the largest hospitals in the world with a capacity of 320 beds. The Hospital provides the best quality care and records a 74.7% average survival rate of the children undergoing cancer treatment. Services offered by the Hospital are free of charge and are provided without any discrimination with the aim to provide every child with cancer a fighting chance.

About Mundipharma

Mundipharma and its network of privately owned Independent Associated Companies (IACs) is dedicated to alleviating human suffering and improving quality of life for the human race. The Mundipharma story, spanning over six decades brings together a visionary approach and a pioneering spirit - what is best told through its patients, employees and the communities across six continents in which they serve. Mundipharma is focused on business transformation by leveraging global leadership in pain and, through a shared spirit of innovation, building a growing presence in antisepsis, respiratory, oncology, ophthalmology, consumer healthcare and other specialty areas.

For more information, please visit:http://www.mundipharma.ae