Mundipharma Pioneers Eye Care in the Middle East Africa

DUBAI, UAE, June 3, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Leading International Pharmaceutical company Mundipharma, celebrated World Glaucoma Week earlier in March in partnership with ophthalmology community and authorities by taking action to encourage early diagnosis of patients suffering from this silent thief of sight.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518823/Mundipharma_Ophthalmology_Middle_East.jpg )



During the same month, Mundipharma, participated in one of the biggest conferences in the MEA region: the Evolving Practice of Ophthalmology Middle East Conference (EPOMEC) 2017, held this 23rd to 25th of March 2017, at the Conrad hotel, Dubai.

As a Platinum Sponsor of the event, the Mundipharma brand was present amongst an audience of over 1,200 ophthalmologists from across the Middle East and Africa region including specialists from Gulf, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Egypt, Lebanon, Jordan, Algeria, Morocco and Sudan; along with top international speakers conferring on various subspecialties of ophthalmology, including glaucoma and ocular surface.

"With a growing portfolio in the Ophthalmology field, we are proud to have been part of this specialist event alongside high-ranking members of the ophthalmology community, to address the growing need for the progress of eye care in the region and continue our journey fighting blindness," Commented Dr. Ashraf Allam, Vice President of Mundipharma MEA.

About Mundipharma

Mundipharma and its network of privately owned Independent Associated Companies (IACs) is dedicated to alleviating human suffering and improving quality of life for the human race. The Mundipharma story, spanning over six decades brings together a visionary approach and a pioneering spirit - what is best told through its patients, employees and the communities across six continents in which they serve. Mundipharma is focused on business transformation by leveraging global leadership in pain and, through a shared spirit of innovation, building a growing presence in antisepsis, respiratory, oncology, ophthalmology, consumer healthcare and other specialty areas.

