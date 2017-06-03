What to Do Next as Amazon Breaks $1,000Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) beat Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) to the $1,000 plateau but, if not for a 7-to-1 stock split initiated by Apple in May 2014, Apple would have a current stock price of about $1,092.Whatever the comparisons, Amazon is powering along the stock chart, easily outperforming the S&P 500 over the last year.There is even the constant chatter of Amazon undertaking a stock split to reduce its stock price and making it more accessible to the broader investor.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...