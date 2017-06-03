Tecnotree Corporation Stock Exchange Release 3 June 2017 at 13:30 pm EET



Pirjo Pakkanen is resigning the Board of Directors of Tecnotree Corporation



Pirjo Pakkanen, the Board Member of Tecnotree Corporation is resigning the Board of Directors of the company. The resignation is effective immediately. Thereafter, the Board has four members.



MORE INFORMATION Harri Koponen, Chairman of the Board, tel. +358 40 1922 464



