A Successful Generation Success Law Event Inspiring Future Legal Leaders in London

Located in Latham and Watkins' Liverpool Street offices, Generation Success hosted "GS Power Series: Law- Career Stories and Lessons from Senior Legal Professionals." This formidable and energizing seminar provided today's aspiring legal professionals with the incredible opportunity to gain the support and guidance to pursue their career aspirations.

Generation Success is honored to have had Karen Kerrigan, Chief Legal Officer at Seedrs, David Neita, a lawyer and motivational speaker, Funke Abimbola General Counsel and Head of Financial Compliance at Roche and Segun Osuntokun, Partner at Berwin Leighton Paisner LLP take to the podium to reveal their honest and inspirational career stories. Our audiences, evidently inspired by our speakers were seen passionately noting down the wide-ranging advice given by our experts. Our audience was incessantly reminded of the importance of connections and building a strong network within your profession, which would not only open up new doors, but also allow you to enjoy your career and reach your full potential. In addition, our attendees were relentlessly motivated to follow THEIR dreams as opposed to following the career trajectory that is bestowed upon you by others. It is only when your true passion and desires are being fed that real achievements and success takes place.

David Neita delivered an incessantly humorous and original speech as he used the story of Kane and Able to demonstrate the practicalities of working within the legal world. He unremittingly reminded our audience, "When you are passionate about something you can't help but do it." Funke Abimbola echoed this sentiment as she recounted her bravery and determination to study law motivated her to break away from the family expectation to study law.

During the event, everyone was encouraged to mingle and take a selfie with another audience member. This activity reminded our attendees that they are not alone, but rather are surrounded by fellow peers and mentors who want to help them succeed.

Generation Success would like to thank all the speakers and attendees who attended our event and we look forward to seeing you all again.

Generation Success is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated towards ensuring that young professionals from less privileged backgrounds are granted equality in the recruitment process. Generation Success motivates young graduates to pursue their career aspirations through orchestrating network events with leading industry experts, who offer their invaluable knowledge and guidance.

The foundations and underpinnings upon which Generation Success now proudly stands can be found in the debris of the 2011 London Riots. FounderJames Adeleke, a Law graduate from BPP University proudly speaks of how these ruinous riots, and the tabloids labelling of today's 'lost generation' inspired him to make a change and create exciting opportunities to save today's youths. Generation Success is James' way of helping to ensure that every young person has the chance to shine.

James says, "I believe that we are limited by the boundaries of our minds, so I am always trying to expand mine- and to help others to do the same."

