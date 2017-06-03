IMPORTANT EQUITY ALERT: Khang & Khang LLP Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit against Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and Reminds Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

Khang & Khang LLP (the "Firm") announces a securities class action lawsuit against Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. ("Lion" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LBIO). Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares between November 14, 2013 and April 10, 2017, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the Firm before the

If you purchased Lion shares during the Class Period, please contact Joon M. Khang, Esq., of Khang & Khang LLP, 18101 Von Karman Avenue, 3rd Floor, Irvine, CA 92612, by telephone at (949) 419-3834 , or by e-mail at joon@khanglaw.com.

There has been no class certification in this case yet. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. You may choose to take no action and remain a passive class member.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Lion made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: that the Company, through its former Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") Manish Singh, engaged in a scheme to mislead investors by commissioning over 10 internet publications and 20 widely distributed emails promoting Lion to potential investors that purported to be independent from the company when, in fact, they were paid promotions; that former CEO Singh engaged a notorious stock promotion firm to pay writers to publish articles about the Company on investment websites and to coordinate the distribution of articles to thousands of electronic mailboxes; that former CEO Singh actively participated in the promotional work for Lion and understood that the promotion firm was using writers who would not disclose that Lion was indirectly compensating them for their publications; and that as a result of the above, Lion's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. Following this news, Lion's stock price dropped significantly, which harmed investors according to the Complaint.

