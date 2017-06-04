Association of Marshall Scholars permanently endows a Marshall Scholarship

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts, June 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --The Association of Marshall Scholars announces the Marshall Scholarship Endowment Fund. This endowment will commence funding one Marshall Scholarship annually in perpetuity beginning with the 2017-2018 selection. This is an expression of deep gratitude by the Marshall Scholarship alumni for the Marshall Scholarship Program.

Established through an Act of Parliament passed in 1953, the Marshall Scholarship is a living gift to the United States for the Marshall Aid received for the UK's post-World War II recovery.The Marshall Scholarship is recognized internationally as an outstanding scholarship program, with many of its alumni becoming leaders and innovators in an array of fields.

Christopher Fisher, Chair of Marshall Aid Commemoration Commission -- which operates the Scholarship Program -- commented,'The Marshall Scholarship Program is about recognizing the generosity of the past while supporting the promise of the future.I applaud the Marshall alumni community for embracing this spirit.'

The endowment was made possible by donations from over 200 Marshall Scholars and a matching grant by Marshall Scholar and LinkedIn founder, Reid Hoffman. Additional support for the scholarship has begun through Marshall Scholarship alumni working directly with the UK universities they attended to support future Marshall Scholars.

Noting the achievement of the Marshall Scholarship Endowment Fund, AMS Board President, Andrew Klaber noted, "Each member of our Marshall Scholar community is extremely grateful to the British Government for the privilege of having received a Marshall Scholarship. TheEndowment Fundis our way of providing a gesture of thanks for this experience and long-term financial support forthis extraordinary program."