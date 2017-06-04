

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KCG Holdings, Inc. (KCG) disclosed in a regulatory filing that it has commenced a restructuring plan on May 18, 2017. In April, KCG Holdings agreed to be acquired by Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) in a cash transaction valued at $20.00 per share, or a total of about $1.4 billion.



KCG Holdings has planned to exit its business in Asia through a shutdown of operations of its wholly-owned subsidiary, KCG Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., to shutdown certain other operations conducted in Asia and Australia and to exit its foreign exchange market making business. The company also plans reduction of 12% of its workforce.



The company expects total charges related to these activities to be approximately $18 million to $20 million, on a pre-tax basis, the majority of which will be recognized in the second quarter of 2017 with the balance expected to be recognized later in the year. Cash expenditures are expected to be approximately $12 million to $14 million.



KCG Holdings expects the exit from its Asian and Australian operations to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2017, while job cuts to be completed during the second quarter of 2017. The company noted that all affected employees were notified by June 2, 2017.



VIRT closed Friday's regular trading session at $16.70, while KCG closed the day's trading at $19.85.



