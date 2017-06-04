Nexa Digital Marketing Win 'Best Integrated Campaign' at MENA Search Awards 2017

DUBAI, UAE, June 4, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Dubai-based Nexa digital marketing (Nexa) wins at the inaugural MENA Search Awards.

These awards recognise the expertise, talent and achievements of the professionals within the search industry (SEO, PPC and content marketing) in the Middle East & North Africa.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/519394/Mena_2017_Search_Awards.jpg )



Nexa won the Category for 'Best integrated campaign' amongst strong competition from other agents in the region. This award category recognised a campaign that had achieved outstanding results through an integrated campaign using a variety of both online and offline activity. Nexa won the award for its work with a brand new university launching in the UAE. The challenge was to create awareness, trust and credibility in a higher education brand that has no previous history using a fully integrated digital marketing campaign. The campaign focus was centred around content and inbound marketing with social media, search (organic and paid) and marketing automation (email, workflows and lead scoring - all powered by HubSpot) being integral in targeted content distribution. Education is a highly competitive sector in the GCC Region and the launch of a brand new university with no local or international history or credibility is highly challenging. Within just 3 months of launching the integrated digital campaign, the university was well on its way to achieving its aggressive targets in terms of student numbers and revenue. In addition, there is already a healthy pipeline of students ready to enroll for future courses and programmes.

On winning the award, Amit Vyas, CEO of Nexa, said, "We're thrilled to have won this award, which was only possible because of the hard work of our team, the integration of different internal divisions and a supportive client happy to listen to our suggestions and allow us to implement these as part of the campaign."

Alongside the Best integrated campaign category, Nexa were also shortlisted in the following campaigns:

Best PPC Campaign.

This award is for a campaign that has achieved outstanding results through PPC advertising.

Nexa are shortlisted in the category for an intensive short term campaign aimed at driving students looking for information about studying abroad to our clients website. Through the use of display ads, video content and search ads we delivered 500% more leads than the original target.

Best SEO campaign

Recognition of a campaign that has achieved outstanding results in search engines in natural, free or organic listings. Working with one of the largest exhibition companies in the region our target was to drive footfall to the events and attract potential exhibitions who were new to the area. Nexa undertook and off page health check, on site audit and made recommendations for improving visibility. This short term engagement lead to 64% increase in overall organic traffic, during 6-month period 650% Increase in blog organic traffic.

The winners were announced at Jumeirah Beach Hotel in Dubai on Wednesday 10 May 2017

Notes to editors

About NEXA

Established in Dubai in 2005, Nexa is an independent digital marketing specialist which has worked with over 700 clients across a wide range industry sectors, providing high quality, effective and measurable digital marketing campaigns.

Nexa has built a strong track record and in-house capabilities to support clients through a comprehensive portfolio of services including website design, Search Engine Optimization, Social Media Management, Content Marketing and a fully integrated and creative digital marketing strategy.

Nexa's in-house team of over 50 specialists have both the experience and expertise to manage a client's total digital marketing needs. From website design and build services, to ensuring clients' websites rank at the top of Google using Nexa's SearchEngine Optimization (SEO) techniques, and creating unparalleled visibility using Social Media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn, Snapchat and Pinterest, Nexa can help any business flourish online.

The company provides complete, full-scale digital services from opportunity identification through to delivery, implementation and support of the final technology. This is packaged and delivered by Nexa's experts in-house with zero outsourcing, providing 24/7 support for all the company's clients. Nexa clients include some of the best known companies in the travel, hospitality and other industry sectors.

http://www.digitalnexa.com