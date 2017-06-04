

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Following terrorist attack in London, the U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May said Sundaythat the country has made significant progress in disrupting plots and protecting the public since the emergence of the threat from Islamist-inspired terrorism. But it is time to say enough is enough. society should continue to function in accordance with values. But when it comes to taking on extremism and terrorism, things need to change.



Theresa May noted that shortly before 10:10 yesterday evening, the Metropolitan Police received reports that a white van had struck pedestrians on London Bridge. It continued to drive from London Bridge to Borough Market, where 3 terrorists left the van and attacked innocent and unarmed civilians with blades and knives.



All 3 were wearing what appeared to be explosive vests, but the police have established that this clothing was fake and worn only to spread panic and fear.



She said that Armed officers from the Metropolitan Police and the City of London Police arrived at Borough Market within moments, and shot and killed the 3 suspects. The terrorists were confronted and shot by armed officers within 8 minutes of the police receiving the first emergency call.



Seven people have died as a result of the attack, in addition to the 3 suspects shot dead by the police. Forty-eight people are being treated in several hospitals across London. Many have life-threatening conditions.



This is, as we all know, the third terrorist attack Britain has experienced in the last 3 months. In March, a similar attack took place, just around the corner on Westminster Bridge. Two weeks ago, the Manchester Arena was attacked by a suicide bomber. And now London has been struck once more, Theresa May said.



In terms of their planning and execution, the recent attacks are not connected. But the country believes it is experiencing a new trend in the threat it faces, as terrorism breeds terrorism, and perpetrators are inspired to attack not only on the basis of carefully-constructed plots after years of planning and training - and not even as lone attackers radicalised online - but by copying one another and often using the crudest of means of attack.



Theresa May said, 'We cannot and must not pretend that things can continue as they are. Things need to change, and they need to change in 4 important ways.'



The U.K. PM said, And if we need to increase the length of custodial sentences for terrorism-related offences, even apparently less serious offences, that is what we will do.'



Theresa May said, 'As a mark of respect the 2 political parties have suspended our national campaigns for today. But violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process. So those campaigns will resume in full tomorrow. And the general election will go ahead as planned on Thursday.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX