CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Chairman Terry Gou of key iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry, or Foxconn Technology Group, in an interview with the Nikkei Asian Review said that his company has financial support from Apple and Amazon in its bid for the memory chip unit of embattled Japanese conglomerate Toshiba.



Hon Hai is reportedly the highest bidder among five interested buyers, supposedly offering more than 2 trillion yen or $18.2 billion.



