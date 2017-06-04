

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - United Airlines will suspend flights to Venezuela effective July 1, a move that further cuts off access to the Latin American nation engulfed in violent political protests and economic chaos.



The daily service between Houston and Caracas will be suspended due to low demand, United spokesman Charles Hobart said,'Because our Houston-Caracas service is not meeting our financial expectations we have decided to suspend it, effective July 1.'



Many airlines have left after a protracted dispute over billions of dollars they say the government owes them.



The Venezuelan government has faced almost two months of anti-government protests.



