Washington, D.C., 2017-06-04 22:46 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Conference of Mayors CEO and Executive Director Tom Cochran today issued the following statement on the London terror attack:



"The United States Conference of Mayors stands today united with Mayor Sadiq Khan of London and the people of London.



"We send condolences to family and loved ones of those dead and injured.



"We send praise and absolute respect for the police officers who responded with 8 minutes to kill all three of the London Bridge terrorist murderers.



"The Mayors of the USA who haven't had a terrorist attack know full well that in today's age of terrorist actions, domestic and international, an attack could happen in their city.



"And the Mayors of the USA whose cities have been hit with an attack of hate and murder have an even more personal feeling for London Mayor Khan. We commend him for his statement today.



"He has risen above this crisis of death and destruction, as mayors continue to do, to alleviate fear, to bring comfort to his people of London and to give support to the first responders who continue to protect, defend and provide emergency care to his people of London.



"Thank you, Mayor Khan, for your leadership during this crisis.



"World Leaders need to know that, in 2017 thus far, in our cities across the globe, there have been 500 attacks and 3500 deaths and many more physically and mentally wounded."



