

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - China will on Monday see May results for the services and composite indexes from Caixin, highlighting a busy day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, their scores were 51.5 and 51.2, respectively.



Australia will see May results for the AiG Performance of Service Index and the TD Securities inflation forecast, as well as Q1 data for inventories and company operating profits.



The service index had a score of 53.0 in April, while the inflation forecast called for an increase of 0.5 percent on month and 2.6 percent on year. Inventories are expected to add 0.5 percent after gaining 0.3 percent in the previous three months, while profits are expected to fall from 20.1 percent to 5.0 percent.



Japan will see May results for the services and composite indexes from Nikkei; in April, their scores were 52.2 and 52.6.



Singapore and Hong Kong will see May results for their private sector PMIs from Nikkei; in April, they were at 52.6 and 51.1, respectively.



Finally, the markets in New Zealand are closed on Monday in observance of the Queen's Birthday, and will re-open on Tuesday.



