Yonsei University Partners With Editage to Promote its Research Through Video

A recent study published in CRISIS, the journal of crisis intervention and suicide prevention by Yonsei University researchers suggests that television public service advertisement (PSA) campaigns can be effective in reducing suicides in South Korea. Using Editage's Research Communication service, Yonsei University has released an engaging short animated video that captures the key study findings and implications. Yonsei's effort at using the audio-visual format to maximize research visibility is the first-of-its-kind in South Korea.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Dr. In Han Song, Chair of the Department of Social Welfare at Yonsei University, commented, "The results of our study point to a need to run longer TV PSA campaigns on a larger budget. We wanted a video that is easy-to-understand and helps us to not only talk to a broad audience about our research, but also create awareness about an important social issue. The video team at Editage has helped us achieve both goals."

Researchers are going beyond conventional channels of research dissemination to be recognized. Videos present an exciting medium to convey the crux of a scientific study to a wide audience comprising funders, policy-makers, and administrators. Editage is at the forefront of this movement in scholarly communications and has partnered with Yonsei University to help raise its international profile through strategic innovative research dissemination. Please visit https://www.editage.com/new/research-communication/

About Yonsei University

Yonsei University, South Korea's top private university, ranks among the world's most prestigious universities. It has been the driving force behind Korea's economic growth and now it leads the way in forward-thinking research and education. More than 5000 professors cater to the needs of over 37,000 students at Yonsei's 2 campuses comprising 21 colleges, 19 graduate schools, and 120 research centers. Please visit http://www.yonsei.ac.kr/en_sc/

About Editage

Founded in 2002, Editage (a division of Cactus Communications) is a fully-integrated, global scholarly communications company with offices in Japan, China, South Korea, India, and the United States. Employing a global in-house workforce of over 600, Editage has served 200,000 authors and edited close to 750,000 papers across 1,200 disciplines to date. In addition to offering high-end scientific communication solutions, Editage is actively involved in author education through its comprehensive author resources site Editage Insights. Please visit http://www.editage.co.kr

