

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) said it wants to make its social media platform a 'hostile environment' for terrorists as politicians intensified their criticism of tech companies for not doing enough to crack down on extremist messages online in the wake of another deadly terrorist attack in London.



The U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May lashed out Sunday at internet companies, calling for international regulations to rein in terrorist planning and recruitment after Saturday's attack in London, which left at least seven dead.



'We cannot allow this ideology the safe space it needs to breed,' May said. 'Yet that is precisely what the internet and the big companies that provide internet-based services provide.'



In a statement, Facebook's director of policy, Simon Milner, said the company wants to 'provide a service where people feel safe. That means we do not allow groups or people that engage in terrorist activity, or posts that express support for terrorism. We want Facebook to be a hostile environment for terrorists.



Simon Milner said, 'Using a combination of technology and human review, we work aggressively to remove terrorist content from our platform as soon as we become aware of it.'



'If we become aware of an emergency involving imminent harm to someone's safety, we notify law enforcement.



'Online extremism can only be tackled with strong partnerships. We have long collaborated with policymakers, civil society, and others in the tech industry, and we are committed to continuing this important work together.'



