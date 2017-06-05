Dialysis Catheters Market Growing at a CAGR of 3.52% During 2017 to 2021 Says a New Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, June 5, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Dialysis Catheters Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global dialysis catheters market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of dialysis catheters to various end-users.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the dialysis catheters market is growing usage of advanced materials in dialysis catheters. The dialysis catheters manufactured by vendors are made of advanced material such as polyurethanes/polycarbonates. Carbothane is one such material that is resistant to chemicals such as iodine, peroxide, or alcohol preventing degrading of catheter and thereby increasing its longevity.

The following companies as the key players in the global dialysis catheters market: AngioDynamics, Medtronic, C. R. Bard, Medical Components, and Fresenius Medical Care. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Argon Medical Devices, Baxter International, Cook Medical, DaVita, ENDOCOR, Foshan Special Medical, Jiangxi Sanxin Medtec, Kimal, Merit Medical Systems, Navilyst Medical, NIPRO Medical, Pls minimally invasive interventional medical, shenzhen Shunmei Medical Technology, and Teleflex.



According to the dialysis catheters market report, one of the major drivers for this market is rising prevalence of CKDs. The growing prevalence of CKDs will increase the demand for dialysis catheters globally. A sedentary lifestyle negatively affects the homeostasis of the body, making people susceptible to many disorders such as CVDs, diabetes, ESRD, urology disorders, and other chronic illnesses. High blood pressure and diabetes are the two main causes behind the rising cases of CKD. Almost two-third of the CKD patients develop this disorder due to conditions such as glomerulonephritis, polycystic kidney disease, malformations, lupus, obstructions and repeated urinary infections.



