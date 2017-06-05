

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The services sector in China continued to expand in May, and at an accelerated pace, the latest survey from Caixin showed on Monday with a PMI score of 52.8.



That's up from 51.5 in April, and it moves further above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



There was an acceleration in business activity growth, while manufacturers saw only a marginal rise in production. Furthermore, goods producers registered the slowest increase in output for 11 months.



The survey also showed that the composite index advanced to a reading of 51.5 from 51.2 in the previous month.



