

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Monday, with disappointing U.S. jobs data and the terror attack in London dampening investor sentiment. In addition, a stronger yen weighed on exporters' shares.



In late-morning trades, the Nikkei 225 Index is losing 35.88 points or 0.18 percent to 20,141.40, off a low of 20,104.13.



The major exporters are lower on a stronger yen. Sony and Panasonic are declining 0.4 percent each, Canon is declining 0.3 percent and Toshiba is down 0.2 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is losing almost 2 percent and Honda is down more than 2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are down almost 1 percent each.



In the oil space, Inpex is down more than 1 percent and JXTG Holdings is lower by more than 2 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Yaskawa Electric is rising more than 3 percent, while SoftBank, Tokyo Electron and Nippon Express are higher by more than 2 percent each. On the flip side, Mitsubishi Materials is losing 4 percent, while Sumitomo Metal and NTN Corp. are down almost 4 percent each.



In economic news, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed that the services sector in Japan continued to expand in May, and at a faster rate with a PMI score of 53.0. That's up from 52.2 in April, and it moves farther above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the mid 110 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed higher on Friday even though a report from the Labor Department showed much weaker than expected job growth in the month of May. The report said non-farm payroll employment rose by 138,000 jobs in May after climbing by a downwardly revised 174,000 jobs in April.



While the Nasdaq advanced 58.97 points or 0.9 percent to 6,305.80, the Dow rose 62.11 points or 0.3 percent to 21,206.29 and the S&P 500 increased 9.01 points or 0.4 percent to 2,439.07.



The major European markets also moved to the upside on Friday. The German DAX Index has jumped by 1.3 percent, the French CAC 40 Index climbed by 0.5 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index edged up by 0.1 percent.



Crude oil futures fell further Friday, extending weekly losses amid industry figures showing U.S. drillers added rigs for the 20th week in a row. Crude for July delivery slid $0.70 or 1.5 percent to close at $47.66 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



