

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 5-day high of 0.7457 against the U.S. dollar and a 6-day high of 1.0061 against the Canadian dollar, from Friday's closing quotes of 0.7443 and 1.0036, respectively.



Against the euro and the NZ dollar, the aussie advanced to 4-day highs of 1.5114 and 1.0465 from last week's closing quotes of 1.5151 and 1.0415, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 82.45 against the yen, from an early near 3-week low of 81.90.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.76 against the greenback, 1.02 against the loonie, 1.46 against the euro, 1.06 against the kiwi and 84.00 against the yen.



