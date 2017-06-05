

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen rose to nearly a 3-week high of 110.30 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-day high of 114.40 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing quotes of 110.44 and 114.61, respectively.



Against the euro and the pound, the yen advanced to 5-day highs of 124.38 and 141.87 from last week's closing quotes of 124.57 and 124.57, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 109.00 against the greenback, 112.00 against the franc, 122.00 against the euro and 139.00 against the pound.



