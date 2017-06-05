

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The pound fell to more than a 2-month low of 1.2382 against the Swiss franc and a 5-day low of 141.87 against the yen, from Friday's closing quotes of 1.2406 and 142.32, respectively.



Against the euro and the U.S. dollar, the pound dropped to 0.8766 and 1.2855 from last week's closing quotes of 0.8749 and 1.2889, respectively.



If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.22 against the franc, 139.00 against the yen, 0.88 against the euro and 1.25 against the greenback.



